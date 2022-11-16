Free smoke alarms and installation available to La. residents

State Fire Marshal reminds residents to stay safe when heating their homes
Half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February, according to the...
Half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - With temperatures falling lower than usual for this time of year, fire officials are reminding residents to keep safety in mind while using heaters.

Residents who need fire, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms can contact their local fire departments to schedule a free installation under the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal’s Operation Save-a-Life program.

You can also apply online HERE.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents how to stay safe when using fire or electric heaters:

  • Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets
  • Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
  • Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes
  • Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves
  • Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended
  • Have working smoke alarms in your home!
Home heating safety tips from NFPA.
Home heating safety tips from NFPA.

