Free smoke alarms and installation available to La. residents

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - With temperatures falling lower than usual for this time of year, fire officials are reminding residents to keep safety in mind while using heaters.

Residents who need fire, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms can contact their local fire departments to schedule a free installation under the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal’s Operation Save-a-Life program.

You can also apply online HERE.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents how to stay safe when using fire or electric heaters:

Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets

Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords

Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes

Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves

Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended

Have working smoke alarms in your home!

Home heating safety tips from NFPA. (NFPA)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.