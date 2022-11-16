Glass Act Recycling hosts open house.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In just over a year, Glass Act Recycling has become Cenla’s premier glass recycling facility. Here is why glass recycling is important to you.

Annie Collins explained that glass is 100% recyclable, adding that recycling glass is also a simple way to make a positive impact on our environment, because it is essential in building homes, sand blasting and energy conservation.

At her open house at the Glass Act facility, Collins got the chance to share her passion with those in the area, specifically, local kids

“But now we have the schools,” said Collins. “We had Peabody here today, we had Pineville here today and we had the Montessori Educational School today. We had Country Day here, we had Bolton, LSUA. So, that is really what the open house was about, to celebrate what we have done and what we are about to do.”

Collins has been in her warehouse for eight months. In that time she has expanded her business, even incorporating a curbside pick-up service.

Looking forward, Collins said the best is yet to come, but with continued community support, the only way to go is up.

“We have been working with large and small corporations,” said Collins. “We have been working with civic groups like rotary, which has been an awesome partner with us. The Lyons Club is super supportive, and what is really exciting is the volunteers that are here. We have 130 to 140 volunteers, and those are our local citizens and that is how it started.”

Glass recycling is a simple way to make a positive impact on our environment. So before you throw that glass bottle in the trash, think about the environmental benefits you are throwing away with it.

