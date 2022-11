As I know you are aware, 2022 was likely one of the most challenging years on record for agricultural production in the State of Louisiana. With challenges already presented by historic input costs, Louisiana’s agricultural producers were dependent on a successful year. Unfortunately, as our state faced extreme weather conditions, most of Louisiana’s major agronomic commodities were significantly impacted.

The State faced abnormal drought conditions in the early half of the year, and the harm this caused was then exacerbated by subsequent persistent and excessive rainfall from late July to early September, which flooded some crops and created significant quality issues. One preliminary estimate from the Louisiana State University AgCenter places the total economic impact on Louisiana’s agricultural output ant nearly $500 million.

The Farm Service Agency’s State Emergency Board has already received designation recommendations from local emergency boards. Based on the recommendation of Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry, Mike Strain, and the information and data collected by the Farm Service Agency, I respectfully request a Secretarial Declaration of Disaster in teh affected parishes, as identified in the FSAs recommendations.