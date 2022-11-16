Leesville men wanted in Vernon Parish for burglary, unauthorized entry

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding two wanted men, Nick Ashworth, 30, and Ricky Ashworth, 27, both of Leesville.

Both men are wanted on outstanding warrants in relation to burglaries and unauthorized entry of residences in Burr Ferry.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

