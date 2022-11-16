Man who threatened plane crash into Walmart dies in prison

FILE - A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss.,...
FILE - A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on Sept. 3, 2022. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, an airport worker who flew a stolen plane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash into a Walmart in September, has died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in a federal prison in Miami, where he was being held while awaiting trial.(Nikki Boertman | AP Photo/Nikki Boertman, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say an airport worker who flew a stolen plane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store has died in prison while awaiting trial.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons says 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson was found unresponsive Monday at a federal prison in Miami and died despite staff attempts to administer life-saving measures.

Authorities say Patterson took a twin-engine plane Sept. 3 and circled over north Mississippi for five hours before landing safely in a field.

Authorities say a handwritten note from Patterson found aboard the plane said he was sick of living.

Patterson was indicted on federal charges including destruction of an aircraft.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

