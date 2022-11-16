March calling for justice for Derrick Kittling set for Thursday in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A march set for Thursday in Alexandria is calling for justice for Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month.

The march is set to start at Alexandria City Hall at 3 p.m. and end at the Rapides Parish Courthouse, where a press conference will be held with civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Ron Haley. Crump and Haley were recently retained to represent the Kittling family.

According to the flyer for the march, there will be a call for the immediate release of footage of the deadly encounter between Kittling and the RPSO deputy. Louisiana State Police is investigating the death. The agency claimed in its initial report that Kittling was able to gain control of the deputy’s taser during a traffic stop, which lead to the deputy shooting and killing Kittling.

Official body and dash camera footage of the incident has not yet been released by investigators.

Flyer for march calling for justice for Derrick Kittling (KALB)

