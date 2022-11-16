The Northwood-Lena Gators celebrated their championship and their first win on their season

Northwood Lena vs Montogomery WBB 11-15-22
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHWOOD-LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators got their rings tonight and a win against Montgomery, beating them 55-25 to open the season.

In the first quarter, things started off slow as they only put eight points on the board, but they picked it up in the second, outscoring the Tigers 25-4, which blew the game open.

Da’zya Johnson finished the game with a team-high 20 points.

The Gators will play Bolton next Monday. Tipoff is 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center employee accused of unprofessional relationship with inmate
Daniel Aikens
AIKENS TRIAL: Witness who saw bomb go off at loan company said caller threatened her family
An inmate jumped from the third floor of the parking garage in Alexandria.
Inmate attempts escape by jumping off third floor of parking garage in Alexandria
Gym employee pleads guilty to obscenity for putting cameras in bathroom

Latest News

Micah Dunn makes a huge play for the Wildcats to keep the drive alive
I’m not Dunn yet: Micah Dunn continues to push past adversity
dunn
We are not Dunn yet
lena
Montgomery vs Northwood-Lena
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU moves up to No. 6 in latest CFP rankings