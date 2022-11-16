The Northwood-Lena Gators celebrated their championship and their first win on their season

NORTHWOOD-LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators got their rings tonight and a win against Montgomery, beating them 55-25 to open the season.

In the first quarter, things started off slow as they only put eight points on the board, but they picked it up in the second, outscoring the Tigers 25-4, which blew the game open.

Da’zya Johnson finished the game with a team-high 20 points.

The Gators will play Bolton next Monday. Tipoff is 6 p.m.

