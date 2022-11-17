Anacoco husband, wife accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A married couple in Anacoco has been accused of attempted second-degree murder.

Christopher Riggs, 38, has been charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Lindsay Riggs, 35, was charged with one count of principal to attempted second-degree murder and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, they received a call from someone claiming he had shot an intruder at his Anacoco home. They also got a call from a woman concerning a man with a gunshot wound to his arm crashing his vehicle close to her home. Both were determined to be related. This man was located and was eventually transported to a hospital in Rapides Parish for care.

VPSO meet with the first caller, Christopher Riggs. VPSO said Riggs initially indicated that he shot the man, who was attempting to force entry into his home.

After taking Christopher and his wife, Lindsay, in for questioning, VPSO said they determined that Lindsay Riggs had misrepresented the nature of her relationship with the victim to her husband and that the two had lured the victim to the residence under false pretenses, where he was allegedly shot by Christopher.

Bond has not been set and both remain in the VPSO jail.

The victim is still undergoing medical treatment but is expected to recover.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.