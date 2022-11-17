Antonio Jones trial: First full day of testimony, evidence

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - November 17 was first full day of testimony/evidence in the trial of Antonio Jones, 48, who faces two counts of third-degree rape in the alleged rape of an RPSO informant during a RADE operation in January 2021.

On Thursday morning, the State filed a motion in liminie to prevent the defense from going into the alleged sexual history/conduct of the victim with the defendant or anyone else.

Prosecutor Brian Cespiva said defense attorney, James Word, tried to “plant a seed” in the jury’s head of a relationship between Jones and the victim during jury selection. Cespiva said it was inappropriate. The defense argued they were able to bring up the history so long as it related to the relationship between Jones and the victim only, as the State’s primary evidence, video of the drug buy/alleged rape “opens the door” to a prior sexual relationship. Defense attorney Phillip Robinson said not allowing them to ask such questions would “handicap” them pertaining to the video.

Cespiva rebutted saying that it the defense’s belief is a “misinterpretation” of communication in the video.

The State’s ultimate point in filing their motion this morning was that it was a “necessary prerequisite” for the Defense to file a motion related to a sexual relationship BEFORE the trial began.

Judge Chris Hazel granted the State’s motion. The Defense objected.

*On this issue, defense attorney James Word introduced the necessary motion after the jury was released at noon for lunch.

Receiving the motion, Judge Hazel heard no argument, simply saying, “The motion is denied.”

The State gave opening arguments following the motion. Cespiva detailed how the case had “gotten under his skin.” He said third degree rape cases are usually called “date rape” cases, arguing this case was not that.

Cespiva described the victim as a single mother who was “struggling with the demon of addiction.” As a confidential informant, she conducted a drug buy on Jan. 13, 2021 with Jones, at which time she was “orally sodomized.”

Cespiva ended his opening statement, saying this case “rips [his] soul apart” and cases like this make him lose faith in the world.

“But there’s still good people in this world,” Cespiva told the jury. “And we’re counting on y’all.”

In defense attorney Phillip Robinson’s opening statement, he asked the defendant, Jones, to stand up and face the jury. He said Jones is a son, brother and father.

“[Jones is] not a perfect man by any means, but not a monster as the State depicts him to be,” said Robinson.

On the video, Robinson asks the jury to use their common sense when viewing it and to notice that the victim had the opportunity to leave, that the act lacked force, that she had a “casual” walk out of Jones’ house. He also told the jury to “pay close attention” to the account the victim gave to police directly after the alleged rape.

He said any traumatized victim acts with a fight, flight or freeze response but alleged the victim did not display any of them.

Instead, Robinson said the victim was “embarrassed” because the alleged rape was on camera.

Two witnesses took the stand as well, including RADE narcotics agent Cassie Saucier, who testified that the victim had a history of working with RADE for drug buys and had proven herself as a reliable confidential informant. She said the victim volunteered for the drug buy with Jones.

They wired the victim with a camera that *did not* relay a live feed. However, Saucier and two other officers were parked nearby, with a view of the house, keeping surveillance. She said “we don’t abandon people,” but they were unable to view inside the residence during the drug buy.

Saucier testified that when the victim returned to her car following the buy, the victim immediately called her to report the rape.

Saucier had her return back to the RADE office, at which time Saucier watched the recording and verified the allegations of rape.

At this time in Saucier’s testimony, the prosecution played a more than 30-minute long recording of the drug buy, which included both the minutes before the victim’s arrival at Jones’ house, in which she was listening to Q-93 and making phone calls to the doctor’s office, and the time in the house, where the victim performed oral sex on Jones twice.

Our reporter in the courtroom for this trial did not view the video but listened to the audio. However, the jury did both. It was so graphic, two jury members had to cover their eyes or look away while it played.

In the video, the victim consistently re-iterates that she wants to leave to visit her father who is in the hospital with a rapidly spreading cancer. She can be heard crying and saying no, while Jones tells her to stop crying and gives her several commands not appropriate to broadcast on television.

Based off the video and the victim’s statement to law enforcement after, several warrants, including an arrest warrant, were issued for Jones.

However, Detective William George, who took the victim’s statement and carried out those warrants, told the jury he didn’t believe a statement was even necessary for arrest after he viewed the video.

Testimony in this trial continues Thursday afternoon.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.