Avoyelles Hospital set to undergo $25 million expansion

By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Hospital is undergoing renovations and expanding its services to better serve the residents in the parish.

The Avoyelles Hospital opened in 1938 and serves close to 46,000 patients.

However, since opening, the hospital has seen very little in the way of updates and expansion, even coming close to bankruptcy in 2016.

Rock Bordelon, President and CEO of Allegiance Health Management, the company that manages Avoyelles Hospital, said it is a new day for the residents in Avoyelles Parish because they will soon have access to more quality healthcare services, right in their backyard.

“What we are doing in healthcare is we are reversing the trend of what has been going on in Louisiana for many years,” said Bordelon. “If you go and you look at the demographics, all of our markets have been shrinking. It is our goal to bring in more specialists and primary care doctors back to these markets so that we can have good solid healthcare.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry spoke at the ceremony, his message was simple: Louisianans can make it without many things; however, healthcare is not one.

“Look, in Louisiana, you have to remember Louisiana is a very rural state,” said Landry. “In order to make Louisiana a better place, and to build our communities up, it takes healthcare in those rural areas. It is like healthcare is a pillar. I said earlier, you can build a good community without a lawyer, but you cannot build one without a doctor.”

This is the largest private investment in Avoyelles Parish this century, all in an effort to improve the lives of those in the parish.

