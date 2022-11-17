Jena Giants looking to upset reigning Class 2A State Champions, the Amite Warriors in 2nd round of playoffs

JENA, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants are pros at proving many people wrong as they started the season 0-4 with a tough non-district schedule, but the Giants’ season started turning around and kicking into gear after their big win over Tioga.

“These guys were down a little bit early in the year, even some of their friends were down on us,” said Jena Head Coach Jay Roark. “We aren’t used to starting a season like we did this year, and I think we got a chip on our shoulder about proving people wrong about who we are.”

The Giants claimed their second district title in a row after going 5-0, and their hot streak has not yet come to an end after a big win over Mansfield last Friday in the first round of the playoffs.

Jena lost in the second round of the playoffs last season, but everything has changed in the playoff brackets, and anything happen.

The Giants’ will have a must watch matchup this Friday against the reigning Class 2A State Champions, the Amite Warriors who shutout Rayville last Friday, 54-0.

“I do not think anyone is going to give us a chance to pull off the upset, but our guys believe and for me that is all that matters,” said Roark. “The big key for a team like this as fast as they are, as big as they are, we have to limit their position. What we do helps us with that. We are going to run the football and try to run the clock.”

“We can’t turn the ball over, if we turn the ball over a time or two it could be the difference in the game,” continued Roark. “We have a defensive back field that has to play really well try to keep those guys underneath us. They have a very talented team, but we like our chances, we are excited to play the game.”

Jena is the No. 10 seed as Amite is No. 7, but the Giants know how to overcome obstacles as many have witnessed, and they will look to pull off an upset on the road.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.