LSU PD respond to reports of shots fired on campus

Police informed the LSU community about the incident around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 with an alert.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the LSU Police Department responded to a reported shooting on campus overnight.

Police informed the LSU community about the incident around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 with an alert that read, “Officers are investigating a report of shots heard near Dalrymple at West Lakeshore. Avoid the area.”

Around 3:15 a.m., police announced officers completed the investigation and there is no further threat to campus.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

