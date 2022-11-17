NSU Demons keeping their eye on the prize as they prepare to face No. 7 Incarnate Word

The Northwestern State Demons will be faced with a challenge this weekend as they return to Turpin Stadium, and there is a Southland Conference title for grabs.
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Demons are coming off a tough loss against Southeastern Louisiana University, but they still have their eyes on the prize, as this is their last regular season game.

Coming into Turpin stadium Saturday is No. 5/7 Incarnate Word, who is also looking for a share of the title. The Demon’s offense has to click this weekend and keep the momentum going if they want to gain ground on the number No. 2 Cardinals’ offense. Which also means the Purple Swarm has to make big plays in the moments they count the most.

“You look within this conference there are good offensive football teams, and UIW is another one,” said Demons’ Head Coach Brad Laird. “What they have been able to do not only in conference, but also out of conference has been able to do score, score fast and score a lot. I think for us, as we go through the week and have a great week of preparation and understand what we have to do Saturday afternoon.” Northwestern State has taken the loss from last week and have used it for momentum to prepare for UIW as there is no room for error.

“We really raise our intensity, which I believe we should always keep it high, but this game is going to really mean a lot,” said Demons’ wide receiver Zach Patterson. “We really should be high this week. Everyone should be laser locked in and really focused.” If the Demons want to clinch the title outright, a win against the University of Incarnate Word and a Southeastern loss against Nicholls has to happen, but if Southeastern wins NSU will share the title with the Lions.

There is a lot on the line for the NSU this weekend, but if the Demons do clinch the title or a share of it, it will be the first time since 2004.

