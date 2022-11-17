Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom

The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man with an axe and a sword went into the lobby of the New York Times building and asked to speak to the political section, then handed over his weapons when he was denied.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.

Building security told them the man had two weapons, and made the request to speak with the specific part of the newspaper staff.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Huynh
RADE: Oklahoma man arrested in 90-pound marijuana seizure on I-49
2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot
Christopher and Lindsay Riggs
Anacoco husband, wife accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder
Derrick Kittling was shot and killed by an RPSO deputy during a traffic stop on Nov. 6
March calling for justice for Derrick Kittling set for Thursday in Alexandria
Nick and Ricky Ashworth
Leesville men wanted in Vernon Parish for burglary, unauthorized entry

Latest News

This image from video released by the City of Uvalde, Texas shows city police Lt. Mariano...
Acting Uvalde police chief during school shooting steps down
Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at an election night party...
Judge blocks DeSantis law on barring ‘woke’ education
The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia.
Commanders sued by DC for allegedly cheating fans out of ticket money
Antonio Jones
Antonio Jones found guilty of 2 counts of 3rd-degree rape
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday,...
Biden administration to ask high court to take up student debt plan