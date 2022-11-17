WATCH: March and presser calling for justice for Derrick Kittling

Derrick Kittling was shot and killed by an RPSO deputy during a traffic stop on Nov. 6
Derrick Kittling was shot and killed by an RPSO deputy during a traffic stop on Nov. 6(Family of Derrick Kittling)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A march on Thursday in Alexandria is calling for justice for Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month.

The march began at Alexandria City Hall at 3 p.m., ending at the Rapides Parish Courthouse, where a press conference will be held.

You can watch the presser below:

