16-year-old girl is missing from Natchitoches Parish; NPSO is asking for public’s help

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies (NPSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old female teen runaway from Cloutierville, south Natchitoches Parish.

On Nov. 18, NPSO posted a plea to the public on Facebook for help finding Jalynn Hope Reed, 16. She was last seen at her residence in Cloutierville on Nov. 3, at 11 p.m. She is described as being 5′4″ inches tall and weighing around 160 lb.s. Reed has long blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing black pants and a maroon long-sleeve shirt.

Jalynn Hope Reed, 16. (npso)

Reed had ties to Tyler, Texas and Arkansas areas.

Reed has been entered into the National Crime Information Center and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as a missing person.

The La. Department of Children and Family Services Office is also assisting in the missing person case.

NPSO deputies ask that if you see or have any information about Jalynn Hope Reed’s whereabouts, contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-352-6432 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

