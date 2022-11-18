3-year-old child not wearing seatbelt killed in Vernon Parish crash

(Credit: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, Aurora Shafer, a three-year-old from Leesville, was killed in a crash Thursday night (Nov. 17) on Savage Fork Road. The child was not wearing a seatbelt.

State police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. A 29-year-old driver of a 2020 Kia Optima was driving west on Savage Fork Road, when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt. The driver had life-threatening injuries from the crash and two other passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The 3-year-old child suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a medical center.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

State police remind drivers that seatbelts are required by law in Louisiana and stress the importance of all children having properly installed safety seats.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Franks
Suspect arrested in Vick community after barricading from APSO
Thomas Huynh
RADE: Oklahoma man arrested in 90-pound marijuana seizure on I-49
Christopher and Lindsay Riggs
Anacoco husband, wife accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder
Derrick Kittling was shot and killed by an RPSO deputy during a traffic stop on Nov. 6
March calling for justice for Derrick Kittling set for Thursday in Alexandria
Several calling for justice for Derrick Kittling during a downtown Alexandria march
‘We’re here for transparency’: Press conference calls for answers surrounding death of Derrick Kittling

Latest News

Check out today's Pledge Kids from Ruby Wise Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-11/18/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Ruby Wise Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-11/18/2022
Joshua Franks
Suspect arrested in Vick community after barricading from APSO
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast