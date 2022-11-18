APD seeking missing juvenile

Tyler Southern
Tyler Southern(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Tyler Southern.

Tyler is 15 years old, described as being about 5′7″ and weighs about 130 lbs. He has been missing since early last week and was last seen in the area of Culpepper Drive and Sallie Street.

If you have any information on Tyler’s whereabouts, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

