(KALB) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced on Friday, Nov. 18, that he will not run for governor in the 2023 gubernatorial race.

“When I was elected to the United States Senate, I was given a job to represent the people of Louisiana and serve the United States of America. For the last several years, I have been working on specific legislation that is critical for the future of our state and country. I don’t know if these solutions will pass, but I know they will not pass if I decide to run for another office. I have chosen to remain focused on the job I was sent here to do and to see these efforts through. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for governor.”

Earlier this week, Cassidy said he was considering entering the race.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.