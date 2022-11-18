Construction begins on Ball special needs playground

Construction begins on Ball special needs playground
By KALB Digital Team and Ben Gauthier
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALL, La. (KALB) - Back in August, News Channel 5 told you about a grant that the Town of Ball received to build a playground for children with special needs. On Friday, Nov. 18, construction started on that playground.

The home improvement company Lowe’s sent over 15 volunteers to install the playground equipment as a part of its 100 Hometowns Grant Project.

The modern, wheelchair-accessible playground will be on turf, have classics like a merry-go-round and swings, and also music-enabled equipment specifically designed for children with autism.

Ball Mayor Gail Wilking invites all people from nearby communities to come out and enjoy the new addition to their park.

”I’m anxious to see mamas and dads walking on the walking trail, running, exercising and their babies having something to play on while they do their exercise,” Mayor Wilking said.

Along with the $40,000 put up by the City of Ball, the almost $200,000 playground will be operational on the first of December.

