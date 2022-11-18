Daniel Aikens found guilty on all explosion counts

Daniel Aikens
Daniel Aikens(KALB/RPSO)
By Alena Noakes and Brooke Buford
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Daniel Aikens has been found guilty on all federal counts in connection to a Jan. 2, 2020, pipe bomb explosion outside PayDay Today in Alexandria, a Dec. 20, 2019, pipe bomb explosion in a field next to a Texaco on Jackson Street and a Sept. 12, 2019, pressure cooker bomb outside Cloyd’s beauty school in Monroe.

He was charged with three counts each of making a destructive device and possession of a destructive device in violation of the National Firearms Act. He also faced one count each of using an explosive to commit a federal felony and conveying malicious false information.

His sentencing will b on March 3.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Franks
Suspect arrested in Vick community after barricading from APSO
Thomas Huynh
RADE: Oklahoma man arrested in 90-pound marijuana seizure on I-49
3-year-old child not wearing seatbelt killed in Vernon Parish crash
Christopher and Lindsay Riggs
Anacoco husband, wife accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder
Several calling for justice for Derrick Kittling during a downtown Alexandria march
‘We’re here for transparency’: Press conference calls for answers surrounding death of Derrick Kittling

Latest News

Fort Polk soldiers earn their expert badges
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Tyler Southern
APD seeking missing juvenile
Jalynn Hope Reed, 16.
16-year-old girl is missing from Natchitoches Parish; NPSO is asking for public’s help