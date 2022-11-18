Daniel Aikens found guilty on all explosion counts

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Daniel Aikens has been found guilty on all federal counts in connection to a Jan. 2, 2020, pipe bomb explosion outside PayDay Today in Alexandria, a Dec. 20, 2019, pipe bomb explosion in a field next to a Texaco on Jackson Street and a Sept. 12, 2019, pressure cooker bomb outside Cloyd’s beauty school in Monroe.

He was charged with three counts each of making a destructive device and possession of a destructive device in violation of the National Firearms Act. He also faced one count each of using an explosive to commit a federal felony and conveying malicious false information.

His sentencing will b on March 3.

