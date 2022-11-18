KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 12 Matchups around Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Survive and advance. That’s the name of the game as we enter the second round of the high school football playoffs.

Mary Margaret Ellison and Dylan Domangue are tied for first win a 39-15 overall record, while Elijah Nixon is still several games back at 35-19.

In Week 12, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in this week’s Bulletin Material.

Leesville vs Jennings:

Dylan’s Pick: Leesville 40-28

Elijah’s Pick: Leesville 35-21

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 38-20

Rosepine vs Westlake:

Dylan’s Pick: Rosepine 34-32

Elijah’s Pick: Rosepine 28-21

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Rosepine 32-28

Patterson vs Winnfield:

Dylan’s Pick: Winnfield 28-20

Elijah’s Pick: Winnfield 22-14

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Patterson 34-26

Jena vs Amite:

Dylan’s Pick: Amite 45-36

Elijah’s Pick: Jena 28-27

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 40-34

ASH vs Byrd:

Dylan’s Pick: Byrd 32-28

Elijah’s Pick: ASH 35-28

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Byrd 42-35

