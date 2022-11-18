Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of little Myah on Friday.(WNDU)
By WNDU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Several families in St. Joseph County finalized their adoptions in court on Friday.

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, were part of those families in court.

WNDU reports the couple officially adopted a baby who was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box earlier in the year.

“We are so grateful for Myah’s birth mother; she made a really courageous decision,” Bruce Faltynski said.

Officials said the baby was initially admitted to the hospital after being found in the box as doctors determined she had a stroke.

Bruce Faltynski said thankfully little Myah has been well since and meeting all of her milestones.

The couple also adopted their 8-year-old daughter Kaia in March.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Franks
Suspect arrested in Vick community after barricading from APSO
Thomas Huynh
RADE: Oklahoma man arrested in 90-pound marijuana seizure on I-49
3-year-old child not wearing seatbelt killed in Vernon Parish crash
Christopher and Lindsay Riggs
Anacoco husband, wife accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder
Several calling for justice for Derrick Kittling during a downtown Alexandria march
‘We’re here for transparency’: Press conference calls for answers surrounding death of Derrick Kittling

Latest News

40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Kim says ICBM test proves capacity to contain US threats
A red panda sees its first snow at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time
Stocks end higher on Wall Street but still fall for the week
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval