When Jones takes off, he’s gone: Jena’s Zerrick Jones rushed for 223 yards, 4TDs against Mansfield

JENA, La. (KALB) - Jena’s Zerrick Jones put on a show scoring four touchdowns with 223 rushing yards last Friday in the first round of the playoffs against Mansfield.

“It was actually my first time scoring four touchdowns in a game, so I was actually excited after the game after that,” said Jones. “I did not realize that I put 26 points on the board, but I know that I did it. I could not do it without the lineman and the receivers with all the good blocks and passes.”

Jones was named District 3-3A MVP last season, but this season he has doubled his numbers and has become the dominant playmaker in all three phases for the Giants.

“He has been our workhorse,” said Jena Giants Head Coach Jay Roark. “We have a few, but he is really the guy who totes the rock for us the most. He does a great job; he really finds that extra gear and really wheels himself to go make first downs and make touchdowns for us. He certainly did that the other night.”

Jones was a defensive back for Jena until Week 5 last season, and he had to jump in as running back, along with being the Giants’ punter. He jumped into the new position, and this season his main goal is just doing whatever he can to help the team win.

“I challenged him midseason when we were struggling. Like look, you got to put the team on your back right here and go score in that Tioga game,” said Roark. “He did that, he moved the ball for us, and without him, we are a different football team.”

“I feel like it is a lifeline, I have all their lives in my hands,” said Jones. “I can’t do anything wrong. I have to protect their lives.”

Even though Zerrick Jones is just a junior and still has another year on the football field, he has become the guy the Giants can always rely on as he sets the example.

“I can not be more excited to block for him,” said Giants’ center Trace Franklin. “When I know, he is going to run that hard and fight for those extra yards, it makes you want to, as a blocker, block harder and go harder for him.”

“He just has a grit about him, really competitive even in practice, and he hates to fail,” said Roark. “He takes it hard when he thinks he has made a mistake, and he wants to do as well as he can for his team.”

Zerrick Jones has become one of the most explosive players in all three phases of the game, and he will do whatever it takes to find the end zone.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.