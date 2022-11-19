2022 5th Quarter: Playoffs Week II
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Dylan and Elijah breakdown the second week of high school football playoffs in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!
Division III
|Richwood
|0
|Many
|21
|Rosepine
|20
|Westlake
|13
|Avoyelles
|54
|St. Helena College and Career Academy
|8
|Patterson
|36
|Winnfield
|12
|Jena
|12
|Amite
|46
Division IV
|Hanson
|0
|St. Mary’s
|45
|Oakdale
|16
|Haynesville
|36
Division II
|Leesville
|21
|Jennings
|7
Division I
|Alexandria
|10
|C.E. Byrd
|49
