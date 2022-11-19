2022 5th Quarter: Playoffs Week II

(KALB) - Dylan and Elijah breakdown the second week of high school football playoffs in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

Division III

Richwood 0 Many 21 Rosepine 20 Westlake 13 Avoyelles 54 St. Helena College and Career Academy 8 Patterson 36 Winnfield 12 Jena 12 Amite 46

Division IV

Hanson 0 St. Mary’s 45 Oakdale 16 Haynesville 36

Division II

Leesville 21 Jennings 7

Division I

Alexandria 10 C.E. Byrd 49

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.