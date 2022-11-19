2022 5th Quarter: Playoffs Week II

(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Dylan and Elijah breakdown the second week of high school football playoffs in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

Division III

Richwood0Many21
Rosepine20Westlake13
Avoyelles54St. Helena College and Career Academy8
Patterson36Winnfield12
Jena12Amite46

Division IV

Hanson0St. Mary’s45
Oakdale16Haynesville36

Division II

Leesville21Jennings7

Division I

Alexandria10C.E. Byrd49

