Alexandria fire at home in East Texas Ave, Sandra Street area
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire started at a home at the corner of East Texas Ave and Sandra Street in Alexandria on Friday night (Nov. 18).
The Alexandria Fire Department was able to successfully get the fire under control.
The department said no injuries have been reported.
