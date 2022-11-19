Alexandria fire at home in East Texas Ave, Sandra Street area

(Alexandria Fire Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire started at a home at the corner of East Texas Ave and Sandra Street in Alexandria on Friday night (Nov. 18).

The Alexandria Fire Department was able to successfully get the fire under control.

The department said no injuries have been reported.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Franks
Suspect arrested in Vick community after barricading from APSO
Thomas Huynh
RADE: Oklahoma man arrested in 90-pound marijuana seizure on I-49
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
3-year-old child not wearing seatbelt killed in Vernon Parish crash
Christopher and Lindsay Riggs
Anacoco husband, wife accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for John Lydick of Dry Prong
Fort Polk soldiers earn their expert badges
Curtis
Playoff Preview: Richwood vs Many
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months