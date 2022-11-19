FAB 5: Five teams from Cenla advance to Quarterfinals

Five schools from Central Louisiana kept their championship hopes alive with wins in the...
Five schools from Central Louisiana kept their championship hopes alive with wins in the Regional round(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 19, 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Five schools from Central Louisiana kept their championship hopes alive with wins in the Regional round and have now advanced to the quarterfinals.

Many, Rosepine, Avoyelles, Leesville and St. Mary’s all punched their ticket to the quarters and are one step closer to a state title.

The #1 seed in Division III, the Many Tigers, pitched their fourth consecutive shutout with a 21-0 with over Richwood. The Tigers will once again meet up with #9 Rosepine in the quarterfinals for the second straight season after the Eagles defeated Westlake on the road 20-13.

In the same bracket, the #5 seed in Avoyelles continued the offensive train rolling as they have scored over 52 points or more in four straight games with a 52-8 win over St. Helena College and Career Academy. The Mustangs have outscored their opponents in the playoffs 112-8. Avoyelles will host #4 St. James in the quarterfinals.

For the second time this season, the Leesville Wampus Cats took care of business against Jennings. Leesville started the season beating the Bulldogs and would eventually end their season in the Regional round with a 21-7 win. Leesville will face the #1 seed in Iowa in the quarterfinals. Iowa’s lone loss on the season came to Leesville in Week 3 30-14.

Coming off of a first-round bye in the Division IV select playoffs, the #5 St. Mary’s Tigers knocked off the rust quickly shutting out Hanson Memorial 45-0. The Tigers have now won nine straight games after losing the season opener. St. Mary’s will face #4 St. Martin’s Episcopal in the quarterfinals.

Full highlights from the Regional round, click here.

