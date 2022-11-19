Rosepine, Many to meet in rematch of last year’s quarterfinals game

MANY, La. (KALB) - For the second straight year Rosepine will square off against Many in the quarterfinals.

The Eagles advanced to only their second quarterfinals appearance in school history after defeating Westlake on the road 20-13. The Tigers took care of business shutting out Richwood 21-0 at home. Many has not allowed a point on defense in four games dating back to Oct. 14.

In last year’s matchup, Many defeated Rosepine 50-12. The Tigers will travel south to Rosepine on Friday.

