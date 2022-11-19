Silver Alert issued for John Lydick of Dry Prong

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing Dry Prong man, John Lydick.

Louisana State Police said Lydick, 82, is five foot four, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.

He drives a white 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck with the Louisiana tag B741979.

If you see Mr. Lydick, call the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-627-3261 or 911.

