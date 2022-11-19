Third suspect convicted in October 2020 Orchard Loop deadly shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Late Friday afternoon, a Rapides Parish Jury found Andrew Mayo, 20 of Pineville, guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Orchard Loop on Oct. 20, 2020, that resulted in the death of a juvenile, 17-year-old Edwin Davidson, Jr.

According to Pineville Police, the shooting was tied to an earlier narcotics transaction that police have explicitly emphasized Davidson was not involved in.

In total, five people were charged in connection to the shooting. Pamela Smith, 26 of Alexandria, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in June 2021 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Kaitlyn Carlino, 19 of Dry Prong, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in August 2021. Both Smith and Carlino testified on behalf of the State in Mayo’s trial.

According to testimony, on Oct. 20, 2020, Smith drove a car belonging to Carlino, who sat in the passenger seat, to the home on Orchard Loop with three men in the back seat. Those men included Mayo, Terrence Armstrong and Tyrone Compton.

Prosecutors believe the three men got out of the car and started shooting at the house. Davidson was inside, and he died at the scene.

Mayo was represented by defense attorney Allen Smith, III. He will be sentenced on Dec. 7.

Lea Hall prosecuted the case for the State.

Both Armstrong and Compton, the two remaining men charged in connection to the shooting, have jury trials set for Feb. 27, 2023.

