Vote for the Week 12 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

Dylan recaps Week II of Playoffs!
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With their season on the line, we saw several players put their teams on their backs to try and send them to the quarterfinals.

It’s time to vote for your favorite Southern Air Cool Play of the Week for the Regional round of the playoffs. The winner will be revealed Sunday on Sportsnite.

supersurvey.com

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
Joshua Franks
Suspect arrested in Vick community after barricading from APSO
Thomas Huynh
RADE: Oklahoma man arrested in 90-pound marijuana seizure on I-49
3-year-old child not wearing seatbelt killed in Vernon Parish crash
Christopher and Lindsay Riggs
Anacoco husband, wife accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder

Latest News

Hanson vs St. Mary's
St. Mary's head coach reflects on 45-0 playoff victory over Hanson Memorial
Playoffs Week II Cool Plays of the Week
2022 5th Quarter: Playoffs Week II
2022 5th Quarter: Playoffs Week II - Part III
2022 5th Quarter: Playoffs Week II - Part III