WATCH: St. Mary’s Coach Aaron York talks Tigers 45-0 win over Hanson Memorial

Dylan Domangue speaks with St. Mary's Head Coach Aaron York after his team's victory against Hanson Memorial in the second week of playoffs.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - St. Mary’s Coach Aaron York joined the 5th Quarter Post Show to discuss his team’s impressive 45-0 win over Hanson Memorial to send the Tigers to the quarterfinals.

In his first playoff win as a starting quarterback, Adam Parker went 11/19 for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Ethan Busby was on the receiving end on all three of those scores. He racked up 223 yards receiving for just five catches.

St. Mary’s will hit the road in the quarterfinals against #4 St. Martin’s Episcopal.

