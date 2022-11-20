Arkansas rockets past No. 20 Ole Miss behind Sanders’ 3 TDs

Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers (3) makes a touchdown catch in front of Mississippi...
Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers (3) makes a touchdown catch in front of Mississippi defensive back Miles Battle (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By AL GASPENY
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ Rocket Sanders rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, including a 68-yarder on the opening drive of the second half, in a 42-27 rout of No. 20 Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks had a 35-6 halftime lead, and the Rebels’ 21 fourth-quarter points made the game appear closer than it was.

Arkansas snapped a two-game skid and became bowl-eligible.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson returned from his injury, going 17 for 22 passing for 168 yards and three scores.

Matt Landers added two touchdown receptions for the Hogs.

Holding penalties nullified two touchdown passes from Jaxson Dart for Ole Miss. The Rebels had two 200-yard rushers — Quinshon Judkins (214) and Zach Evans (207).

