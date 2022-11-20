Officials: Mother accused of faking daughter’s illness to get donations pleads guilty

Stark County Sheriff: Canton, Ohio mother faked daughter’s illness to get donations
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A mother in Ohio pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges after faking her daughter’s illness to get donations, according to authorities.

The accusations stemmed from a false GoFundMe campaign called “Rylee’s Warriors” which raised an excess of $4,500 in 2021 before it was shut down.

The organizer of the page, 35-year-old Lindsey Abbuhl, used the false campaign to receive donations from the community after saying her 11-year-old daughter was suffering from a terminal illness, according to WOIO.

Lindsey Abbuhl under investigation after faking daughter Rylee's terminal illness for years to...
Lindsey Abbuhl under investigation after faking daughter Rylee's terminal illness for years to get donations(Facebook)

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone confirmed Abbuhl pleaded guilty on Nov. 17 to two charges: second degree child endangering and fourth degree theft.

Officials ordered Abbuhl to serve four to six years in prison and pay $8,529.90 in restitution to victims as a part of a plea deal.

“Essentially, this plea was a way to bring closure to the several parties involved in this case,” Stone said in a comment. “This was also the best way to avoid the possibility of further traumatizing a child that has already been through so much.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
A Rapides Parish Jury found Andrew Mayo, 20 of Pineville, guilty of second-degree murder in...
Third suspect convicted in October 2020 Orchard Loop deadly shooting
Alexandria fire at home in East Texas Ave, Sandra Street area
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for the Week 12 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Silver Alert issued for John Lydick of Dry Prong

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 10 PM Saturday Forecast
A screenshot from dashcam footage from the deputy-involved shooting that led to the death of...
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Pres. Zelensky says officials are working to bring power back as the nation struggles with...
Ukraine government working to bring power back up
RPSO bodycam footage of Derrick Kittling shooting