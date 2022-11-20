Potential Police Academy recruits test their fitness, next physical readiness exam set for Dec. 17

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday morning, the Alexandria Police Department hosted a physical readiness exam for potential Alexandria Regional Police Training Academy recruits.

The physical readiness exam must be passed in order to enroll in the academy. It consists of three tests: participants must complete as many sit-ups and push-ups as they can in one minute, and run a 300-meter dash in an acceptable time range.

The physical readiness exam is one of the first steps toward a career in law enforcement.

“This pretty well sets the course of the physical readiness for the Alexandria Police Department,” said Lt. Lane Windham, APD. “You come out and do the run the push-ups and sit-ups, and you see where you’re at. If you can pass according to the standards that we have at APD, you’re good to go to the next academy. If you can’t pass the physical readiness test here, at least it gives you a baseline on what you need to work on.”

The next physical readiness exam will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 9 a.m. at the Alexandria Senior High track. Anyone looking to start a career in law enforcement is encouraged to attend. The next Alexandria Regional Police Training Academy class is set to begin on Jan. 23, 2023.

For more information, visit the APD recruiting website at www.joinapdla.org. You can also call 318-441-6401 or email apd-recruiting@cityofalex.com for more information.

