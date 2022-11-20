WATCH: LSP holding press conference on Derrick Kittling’s death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police is holding a press conference to discuss the deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria back on Nov. 6, which involved a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and resulted in the death of Derrick J. Kittling, 45. This is streaming currently on our Facebook page.

LSP has told us they are planning to air the bodycam footage of the shooting during the press conference.

According to details originally released by LSP, an RPSO deputy conducted a traffic stop with Kittling on 7th Street near Broadway Avenue. LSP said this led to a fight between the two, which resulted in Kittling gaining control of the deputy’s taser. As their struggle continued, the deputy fired his weapon, striking Kittling. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but ultimately passed away.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.