Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection

Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections,...
Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters at her watch party after Alabama voted in midterm elections, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking a pause in executions and ordering a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection.

Ivey issued a statement Monday saying she had both asked the state attorney general to withdraw motions seeking execution dates for two inmates.

She also asked that the prison system undertake a full review of the state’s execution process.

The move came just days after the uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from dashcam footage from the deputy-involved shooting that led to the death of...
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery
Potential recruits line up during the APD physical readiness exam.
Potential Police Academy recruits test their fitness, next physical readiness exam set for Dec. 17
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for the Week 12 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 10 PM Saturday Forecast
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Abducted boy found safe in Texas
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Parents in Oregon welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago.
Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record