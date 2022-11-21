APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.

Monyea Iseka Williams, 26, of Alexandria, was arrested on charges of armed robbery and possession of CDS 2 (cocaine). According to jail records, Williams has a number of previous arrests on a variety of drug and weapons charges.

