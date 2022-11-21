ASAP (Waitr) and local restaurants launch holiday food drive in Alexandria

The following has been provided by ASAP:

With soaring food prices pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season, the popular delivery service ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, is asking for your help. ASAP has announced it is teaming with local restaurants to collect non-perishable food donations to help feed families in need during the holidays.

Starting Monday, November 21, items can be dropped off in the donation bins at each participating restaurant until Christmas Week during their regular business hours. ASAP will then deliver all the collected food items to a local food bank.

Demand has spiked at food banks and pantries around the country, including here in Alexandria, with food-distributing organizations in need of food more than ever. They are feeling the pressure of high food costs, which has resulted in more people needing help to feed their families.

ASAP has partnered with these Alexandria-area restaurants for the month-long drive:

Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express (114 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria)

Apollo Greek & Lebanese Café (3425 Jackson St, Alexandria)

Po-Boy Express (1305 Windsor Place, Alexandria)

Po-Boy Express (1323 Military Highway, Pineville)

Outlaw’s BBQ (818 MacArthur Dr., Alexandria)

Outlaw’s BBQ (359 Kings Country Road, Pineville)

Rosie Jo’s (3140 S. MacArthur Dr., Alexandria)

Crazy Cajun (6300 Shreveport Hwy., Pineville)

The most-needed food bank items include proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and milk (shelf-stable, evaporated and dry).

In addition to the drop-off locations, those ordering from their favorite restaurant using the ASAP app or website ASAP.com will have the option to click the donation banner to provide a monetary donation. ASAP will match a portion of all the customers’ donations.

Those donating food or money will receive a coupon code for five dollars off their next order with ASAP. You will also be placed in a drawing to win an autographed helmet of NFL Legend Drew Brees, or hundreds of dollars in credits for future orders.

“There are so many people this year who unfortunately need help putting food on their tables,” said Tommy Angelle of ASAP. “We know the need for food assistance is increasing to levels rarely seen before, but with the help of our great restaurants – and the kindness of our customers – we’ll give a little assistance to those who really need it this holiday season.”

