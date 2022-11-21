Leesville, Iowa’s rematch has a trip to the semifinal round at stake

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Wampus Cats already defeated the Iowa Yellow Jackets 30-14 in Week 3, but there is more at stake this time around.

The Wampus Cats are looking to head to the semifinal round for the second time under Head Coach Robbie Causey, and he knows the Yellow Jackets have revenge on their mind, especially since they handed them their first and only loss of the year.

Coach Causey said they are a different team this time, so he won’t rely on the Week 3 game plan.

“We are a different ball club now and so are they,” said Causey. ”They have a few kids playing different positions so we will have to adjust to that. So we must come out ready, strap our chin strips tight and tie our shoes in an extra knot because it will be a physical game this Friday.”

The quarterfinal game is set for Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.