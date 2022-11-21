Person shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker on I-10, authorities say

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Sunday, Nov. 20.

According to authorities, the incident happened along I-10 West in the Port Allen area shortly after 12 p.m.

Initial investigation shows deputies were dispatched to an emergency call in reference to a person attacking a DOTD MAP unit employee.

A family member tells WAFB the victim is Darrell Guillory, 66.

Upon arrival, the deputy confronted the person who was ‘actively attacking’ Guillory, later resulting in deputies shooting the person, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy chief coroner of West Baton Rouge Parish confirmed that Guillory and the person accused of the stabbing were both transported to a hospital where they later died.

Police say they believe Guillory was assisting the individual before the stabbing occurred.

“The investigation remains ongoing with further information to be released in coordination with the West Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office at the appropriate time,” said Lousiana State Police.

“This is very shocking for our family. He was an amazing man! Sweetest, kindest soul. Always willing to help anyone,” said Brooke Barras, who was Guillory’s niece. “He adored his wife and she is devastated right now.”

Guillory was a retired Baton Rouge Police officer as well, a spokesperson with the agency tells WAFB.

The following is a release from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson:

“The entire DOTD family extends our thoughts and prayers on the passing of a member of our Motorist Assistance Patrol. Our Motorist Assistance Patrol staff put their life on the line every day in an effort to assist citizens in need.

In the days ahead, DOTD asks for your prayers and support for all those affected by today’s incident.

This is an active state police investigation.”

