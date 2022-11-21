Season Recap: NSU Demons wide receiver Javon Antonio joins Sportsnite

The Northwestern State Demons finished 4-1 in the Southland Conference for this first time since 2004.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons finished out their season Saturday against Incarnate Word, as they had a chance to clinch a share of the conference title, but they fell short. The Northwestern State Demons finished 4-1 in the Southland Conference for this first time since 2004.

Demons wide receiver Javon Antonio was not able to play last season, but this season made a name for himself as he was the favorite target for quarterback Zach Clement.

After Week 3 against Southern Mississippi, the Demons changed their mindset and battled through whatever came their way, which made them look like a different team when they took the field. Javon Antonio was one of the key players that contributed in each win over Lamar University, the comeback win against Nicholls State University, Houston Christian University, and Texas A&M-Commerce.

Antonio will be back on the field next season for the Demons as they will look for another chance to play for the Southland Conference title.

