Stocks end lower on Wall Street as tech weighs down Nasdaq

(Public Domain Pictures via MGN)
By The Associated Press and DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - Stocks ended lower on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday, while drops in tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq down 1.1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%. The Dow benefited from a big gain in Disney, which soared after replacing CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.

Tesla’s stock price fell again.

Banks, healthcare stocks and makers of household goods did better than the rest of the market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.82%.

