‘Tis the season to shop locally

By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce is partnering with several cities in the area to kick off Small Business Season. It encourages consumers to shop, dine and do business locally during the holidays.

The cities of Alexandria and Pineville, as well as the Town of Ball, along with the Alexandria/Pineville Convention and Visitors Bureau, have teamed with the Cenla Regional Chamber of Commerce to recognize the importance of supporting small businesses, the jobs they create and the culture they foster in local communities.

Deborah Randolph, president of the Cenla Chamber of Commerce, said that small business season provides a platform to help residents develop an appreciation for how their spending affects our area and quality of life.

“Well think about our small businesses including our retailers our restaurants and our small business service providing types of businesses,” Randolph said. “They make our community a more vibrant place to live. “It improves our quality of life and again they are employers of so many people in our area.”

For everyone $100 spent locally, $68 of it stays in our local economy.

