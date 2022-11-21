We meet again: Many & Rosepine square off in quarterfinal round for 2nd consecutive season

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST
ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Rosepine will play Many in the quarterfinal round for the second consecutive year.

Last year, the Eagles fell short, losing 50-12 to the Tigers, but this year they are expecting a different outcome.

With the majority of the Eagles roster coming back from the 2021 season, Head Coach Brad Ducote said he expected to see them in the playoffs because that is one of the teams he knows that will be deep in the playoffs.

“I thought we would play them in the semifinal round or in the dome,” said Ducote. “But our fate has us playing them in the semifinal round for the second consecutive season. I hope that we can get off to a faster start than what we did last year.”

Rosepine will host Many on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

