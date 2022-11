ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the playoffs are heating up, so are our “Cool” plays of the week but only one play can win!

This week’s Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week is Winnfield’s Trey Starks 99-yard pick six against Patterson.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.