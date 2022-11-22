‘Active situation’ in Bunkie, police surround house on S Louisiana Ave.
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Bunkie police are engaged in an “active situation” on S Louisiana Avenue.
Bunkie PD and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office have a house surrounded and are actively negotiating with a suspect, trying to get them to surrender.
We are working to get more details on what led to this.
