‘Active situation’ in Bunkie, police surround house on S Louisiana Ave.

Bunkie police and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office surround at home on S Louisiana Avenue on Nov. 22, 2022.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Bunkie police are engaged in an “active situation” on S Louisiana Avenue.

Bunkie PD and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office have a house surrounded and are actively negotiating with a suspect, trying to get them to surrender.

We are working to get more details on what led to this.

