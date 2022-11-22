Alexandria City Marshal’s Office settles lawsuit with former deputy city marshal

All claims have been “dismissed with full prejudice,” with each side bearing its own respective costs and attorney’s fees.
Alexandria City Court & City Marshal's Office
Alexandria City Court & City Marshal's Office(KALB)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Marshal’s Office and City Marshal Jerome Hopewell have settled a federal civil lawsuit filed by a former deputy city marshal.

On May 4, 2021, Patricia ‘Kay’ Whatley filed a federal civil lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana against the Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, its insurance company, City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, Chief Deputy Steve Boeta, and deputies Harry Robertson and Chris Pruitt.

Whatley claims that throughout her employment, her “coworkers and superiors subjected her daily to a pattern of verbal and physical sexual harassment.” Among those claims, Whatley said someone slapped her behind, sniffed her hair, and requested she perform sexual acts. She stated that Hopewell and Boeta ignored her complaints and met her with “hostility.”

Whatley believed in her lawsuit that she was punished for reporting the incidents and ultimately resigned from the office.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, federal court records indicated that a settlement had been reached in the matter and Whatley agreed to accept $50,000 arising out of her employment with and separation from the office. Therefore, all claims have been “dismissed with full prejudice,” with each side bearing its own respective costs and attorney’s fees.

We received this statement from Whatley’s attorneys, Most & Associates of New Orleans.

We also received this statement from Gold, Weems, Bruser, Sues & Rundell, who represent the Alexandria City Marshal’s Office.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from dashcam footage from the deputy-involved shooting that led to the death of...
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Daniel Aikens
DANIEL AIKENS: After federal conviction, Grant DA says he will move forward with murder case

Latest News

Serving Cenla: The mission of the Manna House
NPSO recovered multiple fishing items stolen from the Cane River area.
NPSO recovers nearly $20,000 worth of stolen fishing equipment on Cane River
Christmas and Holiday Event Blog for Cenla
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast