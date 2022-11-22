Alexandria City Marshal’s Office settles lawsuit with former deputy city marshal

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Marshal’s Office and City Marshal Jerome Hopewell have settled a federal civil lawsuit filed by a former deputy city marshal.

On May 4, 2021, Patricia ‘Kay’ Whatley filed a federal civil lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana against the Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, its insurance company, City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, Chief Deputy Steve Boeta, and deputies Harry Robertson and Chris Pruitt.

Whatley claims that throughout her employment, her “coworkers and superiors subjected her daily to a pattern of verbal and physical sexual harassment.” Among those claims, Whatley said someone slapped her behind, sniffed her hair, and requested she perform sexual acts. She stated that Hopewell and Boeta ignored her complaints and met her with “hostility.”

Whatley believed in her lawsuit that she was punished for reporting the incidents and ultimately resigned from the office.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, federal court records indicated that a settlement had been reached in the matter and Whatley agreed to accept $50,000 arising out of her employment with and separation from the office. Therefore, all claims have been “dismissed with full prejudice,” with each side bearing its own respective costs and attorney’s fees.

“The parties have notified the court they have voluntarily entered into a transaction and compromise for the purpose of putting an end to this lawsuit, and that they have settled their differences by mutual consent.”

We received this statement from Whatley’s attorneys, Most & Associates of New Orleans.

“We are proud of our client for bringing this lawsuit to protect others from similar harassment, and we hope people continue to hold their elected leaders accountable. When law enforcement officials create a workplace culture of sexual harassment and sex discrimination, employees and taxpayers pay the price.”

We also received this statement from Gold, Weems, Bruser, Sues & Rundell, who represent the Alexandria City Marshal’s Office.

“The parties amicably resolved this matter without an admission of liability by the city marshal. The city marshal’s position remains that there was absolutely no wrongdoing.”

