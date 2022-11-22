Alleged kidnapping in traffic caught on camera; suspect arrested

Alleged abductor arrested in Cabell County
By Tim Irr and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An alleged kidnapping was caught on camera Monday evening in the middle of a busy intersection near a West Virginia shopping center.

A man, identified by West Virginia State Police as Danny White Jr., was arrested in relation to the incident. He faces charges of kidnapping and domestic battery, WSAZ reports.

Troopers say the call came in shortly before 6 p.m. about an abduction at the Merritts Creek Shopping Plaza near the junction of Interstate 64 in the Barboursville area.

Danny White Jr. faces charges of kidnapping and domestic battery.
Danny White Jr. faces charges of kidnapping and domestic battery.(WVRJA)

The video, shot by a woman in traffic, shows a young woman being dragged by a man out of a car and thrown into a pickup truck.

The victim’s family told state troopers they had rescued their daughter from an abusive relationship earlier in the day in Mason County and were returning home when the alleged abuser, White, caught up with them and took the victim.

Troopers went to White’s home to make the arrest and take the victim back home.

White is awaiting arraignment at Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from dashcam footage from the deputy-involved shooting that led to the death of...
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery
Potential recruits line up during the APD physical readiness exam.
Potential Police Academy recruits test their fitness, next physical readiness exam set for Dec. 17
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case

Latest News

A historically Black university in North Carolina says it has filed a complaint with the...
HBCU files complaint over bus search, says students racially profiled
The university's president has accused South Carolina law enforcement officers of racially...
HBCU asks Justice Department to investigate bus traffic stop, drug search
While the community mourned, the 22-year-old man suspected in the attack was being held on...
Gay club shooting that killed 5 being investigated as a hate crime
Authorities say the suspects were armed with several weapons, including a gun and high capacity...
2 men accused of plotting to attack NYC synagogue