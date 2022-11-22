Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas teen

Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.
Madison Baker, 14, was last seen in Arkansas on Monday.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Madison Baker, 14, who is missing from Barling, Arkansas.

Madison was last seen on Monday.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 143 pounds.

Madison was last seen wearing a red and black Northside High School softball jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about where Madison may be is asked to call the Barling Police Department at 479-242-5964.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from dashcam footage from the deputy-involved shooting that led to the death of...
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery
40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say

Latest News

An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida.
Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman
A gunman was tackled by bar patrons in Florida.
Caught on camera: Florida bar patrons tackle gunman
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Rage and sadness as Colorado club shooting victims honored